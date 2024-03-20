Today, I’m joined by by my friend Patrick Knodel to discuss how philanthropy and non-profit work might make positive changes in our world, beyond the superficial level. Impact investing often overlooks the importance of first understanding the values and lived realities of other cultures as a foundation to finding meaningful interventions and support. Through connecting with people across the globe, Patrick is developing a deep sense of how to create projects that span beyond single issues, and support the autonomy of communities while preserving the land they inhabit.

Patrick Knodel is the CEO of the knodel foundation, an impact investing firm which focuses on projects that increase sustainability and autonomy for the Global South. He also directs the investments for purpose driven and impactful startups through PANDION INNOVATION for IMPACT GmbH. Patrick has a background in economics and entrepreneurship, but his worldview and drive for non-profit projects has been shaped through his travels. Through all of his work he listens, learns, and tries to influence people with regards to issues around wealth, war, and humanity.

What does it mean to be constantly learning and questioning what you think you know - and why is it important? Is it possible to change the system from within, shifting away from growth and power paradigms perpetuated by our current institutions? How can we develop worldviews that transcend mainstream narratives and work towards true awareness of the big picture around us?

In case you missed it…

Today, in a special release, risk analyst Chuck Watson returns to discuss the current state of the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for escalation. With the conflict centered around resource control, cultural clashes, and political posturing - will European countries now push to keep the United States involved with the conflict?The situation is highly nuanced, contextual and complex, but the delta between the Western public narrative and our reality continues to narrow. Most importantly, are there still peaceful, stable options that maneuver us away from open war and what would those mean for the rest of the world and our future?

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification