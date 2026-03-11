Questioning Human Exceptionalism: How Rethinking Our Place in the Web of Life Could Change Our Global Crises
The Great Simplification #213 with Christine Webb
Nearly every mainstream conversation about humanity’s future, our current global crises, and our place in the natural world shares one common theme: the quiet, unquestioned assumption that humans are the apex species on Earth. This belief is so woven into our systems and thought patterns that it rarely gets named, let alone challenged. But what if this invisible worldview – more than fossil fuels, overpopulation, or any single policy failure – is at the very root of the ecological crisis?
In this episode, I speak with primatologist and author Dr. Christine Webb about human exceptionalism – the deeply embedded belief that humans are separate from and superior to the rest of nature. Webb argues this worldview is not a universal human trait but rather a product of a few dominant cultures, and that it lies at the root of many of our most pressing global challenges. Drawing on her research with chimpanzees, bonobos, baboons, and other non-human primates, she illustrates how traits once thought to be uniquely human (like tool use, language, empathy, theory of mind, and culture) are in fact shared across species in various forms. Furthermore, Webb advocates for reimagining economic, legal, and educational systems to reflect the intrinsic value of all life.
What, exactly, is the meaningful line between “us” (humans) and “them” (other species), and who benefits from drawing it? How are current scientific ‘best practices’ accidentally reinforcing the myth of human exceptionalism, and what can we do to change them? And finally, if we decenter human exceptionalism, what richness might we stand to gain in community, meaning, and wellbeing?
I don't think humans being at the apex of all other animals on earth is technically, a myth, we can actually do the science to prove that we are at the apex, as we destroy everything, some harmless and good for us even dandelions to ... I don't know, ever heard of giant sloths? I guess they were tasty.
Even things that try to eat us today, bears, tigers, great white sharks. Look what we are doing to their habitat. And we sometimes eat them. Shark fin soup and I guess bear fat makes good pie.
Also, the sign language trained monkey didn't develop a concept of time or religion or learn what it means to make a historical document of any kind beyond. How they were feeling now, and what they wanted to eat, or how they could get something (even affection) from the humans they were talking with. See, Lisa Feldman Barrett, book 'How Emotion are Made' chapter on animals.
Nate, what resonated most here wasn’t only the argument that our systems would have to be reimagined, but that the deeper shift is relational and linguistic before it is institutional.
When Christine says the ecological crisis is often framed through visible causes while the invisible worldview goes unexamined, that feels crucial. We keep debating solutions while leaving the underlying grammar of separation intact.
I also noticed how often the word “we” appears. We must rethink our systems. We must change our relationship with the web of life.
But the “we” capable of doing that doesn’t quite exist yet. Systems shape meaning, identity, and attention in ways that quietly dissolve shared agency. People can become informed and concerned, yet still remain fragmented.
Which raises an interesting possibility: before systems can change, a new sense of “we” may have to form first, people who consciously identify around a different relationship with the living world.
Christine’s point that children are not born human exceptionalists makes that hopeful. If the worldview is learned, it can be unlearned. And perhaps the same is true for the fragmented way "we" currently experience ourselves as isolated individuals rather than participants in a shared human project.