Uva Be
15m

I don't think humans being at the apex of all other animals on earth is technically, a myth, we can actually do the science to prove that we are at the apex, as we destroy everything, some harmless and good for us even dandelions to ... I don't know, ever heard of giant sloths? I guess they were tasty.

Even things that try to eat us today, bears, tigers, great white sharks. Look what we are doing to their habitat. And we sometimes eat them. Shark fin soup and I guess bear fat makes good pie.

Also, the sign language trained monkey didn't develop a concept of time or religion or learn what it means to make a historical document of any kind beyond. How they were feeling now, and what they wanted to eat, or how they could get something (even affection) from the humans they were talking with. See, Lisa Feldman Barrett, book 'How Emotion are Made' chapter on animals.

repeacer
3h

Nate, what resonated most here wasn’t only the argument that our systems would have to be reimagined, but that the deeper shift is relational and linguistic before it is institutional.

When Christine says the ecological crisis is often framed through visible causes while the invisible worldview goes unexamined, that feels crucial. We keep debating solutions while leaving the underlying grammar of separation intact.

I also noticed how often the word “we” appears. We must rethink our systems. We must change our relationship with the web of life.

But the “we” capable of doing that doesn’t quite exist yet. Systems shape meaning, identity, and attention in ways that quietly dissolve shared agency. People can become informed and concerned, yet still remain fragmented.

Which raises an interesting possibility: before systems can change, a new sense of “we” may have to form first, people who consciously identify around a different relationship with the living world.

Christine’s point that children are not born human exceptionalists makes that hopeful. If the worldview is learned, it can be unlearned. And perhaps the same is true for the fragmented way "we" currently experience ourselves as isolated individuals rather than participants in a shared human project.

