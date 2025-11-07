The Great Simplification

Cabot O'Callaghan
1dEdited

What about unknowns? Data holes? Obfuscations? Delusions? Black swans? How are these incorporated into probabilities?

For example: “Understanding and predicting marine-terminating glacier instability presents one of the greatest challenges to forecasting future sea level rise. An extreme case of such instability is the Hektoria Glacier on the Eastern Antarctic Peninsula, which retreated ~25 km between January 2022 and March 2023.”

A 50% loss. In two months. The scale and speed boggles.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-025-01802-4#rightslink

We know every day we walk into the future without fundamentally abandoning our collective lifestyle and worldview compounds the consequences, but we've long been in uncharted territory. In mind. In actions. Is understanding even possible?

Mary Wildfire
1d

Today's post on another blog asked what we think the human carrying capacity is. My response was that it depends on our actions. If we have an all-out nuclear war it drops abruptly to zero. If we (here I added a long list of radical change in policy toward sustainability, which isn't going to happen), it could be several billion. If we continue to stick with BAU, continuing to prioritize ensuring that those who have more money than they could spend in 50 lifetimes get even more money at the expense of the rest of us and all living things, if we continue to regard war as normal and noble and allow our geniuses to focus on finding creative new ways to kill whoever is currently defined as "the enemy", in other words continue to allow the psychopaths among us to determine policy--then the carrying capacity declines steadily until collapse, which is the best bet for a change of trajectory as it breaks the sociopaths' hold on power and opens up imaginaries to major cultural change.

