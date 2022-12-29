A warm year end greetings followers and friends!

Woof! It’s been almost a year since we started this podcast - I really had no idea it would evolve to a weekly thing (+ Frankly’s!). There is so much to do as society gradually - or suddenly -heads into The Great Simplification, it is sometimes hard to prioritize. I still fundamentally believe in the emergent human response to collective challenges - but to do that, more people need to see the systems synthesis of what we face - which was the initial thrust of this platform.

I learned a lot along the way - about the world, about my guests and about myself. This all is a journey without a clear destination - for now I am grateful to know there are so many humans - around the world - following - and extending this conversation. We can’t directly fight the Superorganism - the dynamic is too strong even for heads of state or the worlds richest -but changes are coming - what we can do -all of us - is change the initial conditions that future events will encounter. That’s the tiny contribution of this podcast and YouTube channel.

Here is a brief (15 minute) impromptu reflection, with a few predictions and some personal/podcast intentions. Much more to come in near future.Thanks for being part of this.

warmly,

Nate

