Reflections, Predictions and Intentions | Frankly #21
A warm year end greetings followers and friends!
Woof! It’s been almost a year since we started this podcast - I really had no idea it would evolve to a weekly thing (+ Frankly’s!). There is so much to do as society gradually - or suddenly -heads into The Great Simplification, it is sometimes hard to prioritize. I still fundamentally believe in the emergent human response to collective challenges - but to do that, more people need to see the systems synthesis of what we face - which was the initial thrust of this platform.
I learned a lot along the way - about the world, about my guests and about myself. This all is a journey without a clear destination - for now I am grateful to know there are so many humans - around the world - following - and extending this conversation. We can’t directly fight the Superorganism - the dynamic is too strong even for heads of state or the worlds richest -but changes are coming - what we can do -all of us - is change the initial conditions that future events will encounter. That’s the tiny contribution of this podcast and YouTube channel.
Here is a brief (15 minute) impromptu reflection, with a few predictions and some personal/podcast intentions. Much more to come in near future.Thanks for being part of this.
warmly,
Nate
Thank you Nate for all that you highlight. I’ve been touched by your work since The Oil Drum and delighted to have tapped into your community and energy on The Great Simplification. Wishing you the best for the new year!
Thanks Nate! You've interviewed some incredible guests this year and I'm really grateful for the work you're doing. You've helped me thread together so many thoughts and observations that I held separately before, thank you.