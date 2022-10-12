This week, religious scholar Mary Evelyn Tucker unpacks religion and ecology from an academic perspective. She and I discuss what the roots of environmental ethics in religions all over the world look like and how they’ve been evolving in the face of a climate and biodiversity crisis.

Mary Evelyn founded the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology and has dual appointments at Yale in the School of Forestry and the Environment as well as the Divinity School and the Department of Religious Studies, with a specialty in Asian religions.

Religion has been the oldest, and frequently strongest, way of organizing people around a goal and an ethic. On an ecologically ‘full planet’ will religion and religious beliefs be a bane or a boon to our future? What can we learn from the uniting power of religion to help us organize and mobilize against impending global crises?

