Humanity’s relationship with Earth’s forests is long and complex. While some societies have preserved their understanding of the intricate connections within woodland ecosystems, others have lost sight of their importance as modern life has deepened the disconnect between humans and nature. How is science helping our modern, industrial culture reconnect with the intricate relationships that build Earth’s invaluable forests?

In this episode, I welcome forest ecologist Suzanne Simard to explore the forces that shape forest ecosystems, from the critical role of biodiversity in nutrient dispersal among tree species to the worrisome implications of the monoculture and clear-cutting practices common in the timber industry.

What are the effects of extractive forest management techniques on trees that rely on cross-species networks to survive and thrive? How do indigenous societies, who have long understood these relationships, exist symbiotically with these magical ecosystems? What else does science not yet understand about forests that might help us navigate the ecological strain we’ve put on the biosphere?

In last week’s Frankly, I emphasized the limited, ‘narrow boundary’ perspective of downplaying the urgency of climate change. A more nuanced understanding of ecology reveals that the long-term stability of our planet depends on numerous environmental tipping points, with climate change being just one of them. Even if climate change was a “hoax”, we are still causing accelerating harm to the life support systems of Earth, pushing the biosphere beyond its limits in a way which will profoundly impact our future, even our near term future.

