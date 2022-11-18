Russia - Be Careful What We Wish For | Frankly #17
I was reminded this week of how precarious and dangerous the ongoing NATO/Russia situation is - not that I needed reminding. An errant missile in Poland on Tuesday nearly started World War III (thankfully - cooler heads prevailed). The ongoing situation in Ukraine is horribly complex - but are people in the USA even paying attention anymore? Many naively believe getting rid of Putin or ‘winning’ militarily vs. Russia are valid and reasonable end goals. But from a systems vantage there is much more going on here than the mainstream narrative: using a biophysical lens, we all reside in the liminal space between a unipolar and multipolar world order - a time fraught with risk. Our collective understanding, discourse and response will be vital to livable futures.
