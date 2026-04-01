The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
4d

ha! he does seem to be running on Timmy's! so much nuance here, kinda hurt my head, but as always, thanks for the deep dive into complex stuff.

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Dennis Hedenskog's avatar
Dennis Hedenskog
5d

Looking forward to this one

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