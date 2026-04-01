As the war in Iran creates chaos in every domain of life, the already-fragile energy systems of many countries find themselves on the brink of crisis after spending decades investing in natural gas infrastructure, largely supplied by Middle Eastern countries. With projected natural gas prices now spiking across the world, a growing number of nations are re-prioritizing energy security over energy convenience – calling into question the types of electricity generation needed for their citizens as they look to the coming decades. Could this lead to calls for a nuclear power revival in the West, and if so, would Western countries have the capacity to build such complex infrastructure?

In this episode, I welcome back Dr. Chris Keefer, president of Canadians for Nuclear Energy and host of the Decouple podcast, for an impromptu exploration of the possible role of nuclear power for energy security amidst destabilizing supply chains and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Looking back to the energy shocks of the 1970s, Chris highlights how these disruptions reshaped electricity generation globally, including the rapid expansion of nuclear power for several countries, such as Europe, the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Pakistan. But without the energetic, material, and civic availability of fifty years ago, Chris calls into question whether most free-market based countries would be able to coordinate and effectively respond in the same way today. Ultimately, both Chris and I highlight how energy security is reshaping every aspect of our lives as we are forced to adapt to a world of lower material throughput.

Why is nuclear power such a potent piece of energy infrastructure – resulting in cheap, abundant electricity when built correctly? How are the health impacts of nuclear power accidents misunderstood, and do the risks outweigh the benefits? And ultimately, does society today possess the political, financial, technological, and institutional capacity required to build and sustain large-scale nuclear systems?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

In the last Frankly, I offered a personal reflection on the unfolding geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, beginning with an examination of how disruptions to fossil fuel flows propagate through the global economy, but with a time lag. I pointed out how many of the world’s countries rely heavily on imported fossil fuels, as well as the potential impact on California’s already high gas prices. I also contrasted the relative insulation of those in the United States with the far greater exposure of those living in Asia, Europe, and Africa, outlining how second- and third-order effects are already emerging in the form of conservation measures, rationing, and shifting daily behaviors.

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