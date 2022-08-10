This week…

Daniel Schmachtenberger started as a colleague and has become an ally and a friend. My plan for part 3 of this series was to unpack Daniel’s worldview on macro-human systems - energy, technology, money, behavior, etc. - and compare it with my framing of a ‘metabolic superorganism’ as well as other meta frameworks. Well - as one who is familiar with both of us will not be surprised to hear, we got distracted - in a good way - before we even started on that topic.

This conversation ended up being a personal - and at times intimate - overview of the difficulty of cognitively onboarding the meta-crisis, how we get pulled towards certainty, and the transformation and meaning that emerges when we pursue work with purpose. For fans of Daniel’s analysis and thinking, this is new - and imo a must listen/watch (and this divergence means we’ve extended this “Bend not Break” series to (at least) 5 installments ;-)

I hope this conversation is inspiring or helpful to you. It was for me.

Podcast - Daniel Schmachtenberger #3: Sensemaking, Uncertainty and Purpose

(as with each episode, thegreatsimplification.com version has references/show notes)

Youtube - Daniel Schmachtenberger #3: Sensemaking, Uncertainty and Purpose

Last Thursday, I was on the Modern Wisdom podcast, hosted by Chris Williamson. Chris and I got to talk about all things energy, economy, and human behavior. It’s not the title I would have chosen! but was great conversation

==> Modern Wisdom- Nate Hagens and Chris Williamson

