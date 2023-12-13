Today, Arthur Berman returns to share new data and analysis on shale oil decline rates that will affect the availability of this important commodity going forward. After ~40 years of declining oil production in the United States, the past decade of rising oil extraction has eased many worries about peak oil. But the past few years of continued growth have been obtained by using “a larger straw”, merely delaying the inevitability of the depletion of this strategic, powerful, but finite resource. Art presents recent data on well productivity in US shale plays indicating we are much closer to ‘the slurping sound’ from the straw piercing the source rock.

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with over 30 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and is currently consulting for several E&P companies and capital groups in the energy sector.

How does technology hide the declining availability of oil reserves, causing us to extract and use them faster without creating any new resources? Going beyond geology, how do geopolitics, finance, and social opinion affect oil availability? Where do we go when economically viable oil isn’t available anymore - and will we have the prudence to make the cultural shifts necessary before we have no other options? Have we now passed ‘peak oil’?

On this Reality Roundtable, I was joined by four professionals with decades of experience working with low-income communities, Stephanie Hoopes, Peter Kilde, Marc Perry, and Dalitso Sulamoyo to discuss the state of poverty in the United States. Even in the wealthiest country in the world, poverty is a pernicious problem - and in a future that is more resource constrained it will only get worse.

