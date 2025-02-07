In an era of compounding global challenges, many ask “What can we do?” While The Great Simplification podcast explores the systemic nature of our predicament, some of the most creative and impactful responses are emerging directly from our audience. From educators weaving systems thinking into their curricula to entrepreneurs redirecting carbon project revenues to local communities, TGS viewers are already cultivating meaningful change in diverse and inspiring ways.

In this special Frankly, I launch a community-driven project to capture and share these stories and examples of transformation - from small to large scales, with personal and global impact. We invite you to submit a short video (maximum three minutes) sharing how engaging with TGS has influenced changes in your life – whether through community projects, career shifts, consumption habits, or local initiatives. These submissions will be compiled into an upcoming episode, creating a tapestry of responses to, in turn, creatively inspire others to imagine how these ideas might 'rhyme' with possible changes in their own lives and communities.

What paths are you forging in response to what you’ve learned? How might witnessing the diverse responses of fellow viewers spark new ideas for your own action? And what emergent responses to our cultural/ecological challenges might arise when we share our stories of transformation and change?

Record and submit your story

There are further directions on the video submission site to set you up for success when recording. Most of all, we are looking for real stories from real people. We ask that you simply show up as yourself.

The link to submit videos will only be live for a few weeks, so if you’d like to share your story for this project, the time is now.

This week, I was joined by energy and technology historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz for a lesson on the importance of understanding the historical trajectory of energy use for realistically navigating the unprecedented challenges humanity faces today – including the dominant narrative of a modern-day “energy transition.” Jean-Baptiste explored the interdependent relationship between different energy sources—from wood to coal to oil—and revealed how this history shapes our hopes for renewables and nuclear energy moving forward.

