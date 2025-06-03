Back in November, I was invited to give a 90-minute keynote presentation at Summit Baja, which was titled Power Shift: Shattering Illusions about the Energy Transition and Our Future.

My team and I worked hard to create a concise but comprehensive overview of my systems synthesis — the story of the upcoming Great Simplification.

This presentation includes updated data, visuals, and sensemaking choreography, and is (in my view) one of the most potent talks I’ve ever given. This talk is also one of the best long-form primers currently available to anyone who wishes to dive deeper into my work on the interconnections between energy, the economy, planetary boundaries, and human behavior.

Today, Summit released the recording of this presentation, which is now available for everyone on their YouTube channel. Please watch it or share it with those whom you think would benefit from this information. It is now six months old, but remains a highly relevant framing for the challenges we face today.

As always, thank you for being an invaluable part of the pro-social Scout Team working towards a future better than the default.

-Nate & Team TGS

In case you missed it…

In last week’s Frankly — adapted from a recent TED talk like presentation (called Ignite) — I outlined how humanity is part of a global economic superorganism, driven by abundant energy and the emergent properties of billions of humans working towards the same goal. Rather than focusing on surface-level solutions, I invited us to confront the underlying dynamics of consumption and profit. It’s a perspective that defies soundbite culture — requiring not a slogan, but a deeper reckoning with how the world actually works.

