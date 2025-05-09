The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Rein
Three relevant book (and possibly guest) recommendations I believe TGS viewers will be inspired by:

1. "The Sirens' Call; How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource" by Chris Hayes, 2025. "Something has changed utterly... attention has become a commodified resource extracted from us, and from which we are increasingly alienated...'Now our deepest neurological structures, human evolutionary inheritances, and social impulses are in a habitat designed to prey upon, to cultivate, distort, or destroy that which most fundamentally makes us human.'...we can wrest back control of our lives, our politics, and our future" (cover).

2. Although the intended audience is women, I believe this book would benefit any reader since it draws strongly upon sensory experiencing modalities, as well as discusses not only personal, but also collective healing: "Call of the Wild; How We Heal Trauma, Awaken Our Power, and Use It for Good" by Kimberly Ann Johnson, 2021. "In an increasingly polarized world where trauma is often publicly renegotiated, our nervous systems are on high alert...[We live] In a culture that prioritizes executive function and 'mind over matter'...While we cannot cure the painful cultural rifts inflicting our society, there is a path forward--through our bodies " (cover).

3. "The Connection Cure; The Prescriptive Power of Movement, Nature, Art, Service, and Belonging" by Julia Hotz, 2024. "Science shows that social prescribing is effective for treating symptoms of the modern world's most common ailments...As Hotz tours the globe to investigate the spread of social prescribing to more than thirty countries, she meets people personifying its evolutionary potential... The success stories she finds bring a long-known theory to life: if we can change our environment, we can change our health. By reconnecting to what matters to us, we can all start to feel better" (cover).

Tim Colman
Will watch your latest today. Just wanted to let you know Paul Hawken was on Rich Roll's show and mentioned your work at The Great Simplification. If you reading this don't know Rich, he is a plant strong athletic buddha who is always learning. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wSvRZo2cM

