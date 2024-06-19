Music has been an integral part of the human experience for thousands of years, and continues to embody a unique aspect of culture across the world today - yet most people hold only a preliminary understanding of the full range of benefits that sound, resonance, and harmonics can provide.

Today, I’m joined by ethnomusicologist Alexandre Tannous for a deep dive on the evolution of the human relationship with sound and how music could be used as a tool to facilitate personal resilience and healing. How can resonance quiet our reptilian fight-or-flight system and positively impact personal and group consciousness? When grounded in ceremony, how does music enhance spirituality and well-being for communities? What could a world look like in which every human has the access and energy to focus on healing themselves through the powerful tools of sound and meditation?

Last week, I was joined by economics journalist Ed Conway to focus on the six essential resources that underpin our modern economies – sand, salt, iron, copper, oil, and lithium - and dive into the (often unseen) environmental and human costs of extracting them, as well as the surprisingly fragile global supply chains they fuel.

