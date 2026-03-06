In this week’s Frankly, I begin a new series called “Staying Human,” which focuses on what I see as a precondition for everything else: recovering a sense of personal agency. I open against the backdrop of Operation Epic Fury and the broader turbulence of 2026, but rather than offering geopolitical analysis, I turn inward toward a question that has been reshaping my theory of change: why does growing awareness of the more-than-human predicament so often produce paralysis rather than action?

I trace the gap between awareness and agency through several layers. I draw on the science of learned helplessness and self-efficacy research to explain how nervous systems learn whether effort leads to outcomes, and how a digital environment designed to fragment attention can train people to stop investing in their own follow-through. I frame this not as a personal failing but as a predictable consequence of living inside a Superorganism that advertises choice while eroding the conditions for it. Rather than prescribing a program, I share practices I am experimenting with myself: voluntary speed bumps before reaching for a screen, small kept promises that rebuild self-trust, and protecting even one hour of intentional time. I argue that reclaiming agency at the individual level is not sufficient to address our entire predicament, but it is a precondition for the community-level and institutional work required to make the future better than the default.

Where in your life has awareness of the world’s problems triggered overwhelm or even paralysis? What is one kept promise, however small, that might begin to rebuild your sense of traction? And if agency is a precondition for everything that comes next, what would it look like to treat it as something you practice rather than something you wait to feel?

In this week’s episode, I was joined by financial and economic analysts, Craig Tindale and Michael Every, to discuss the widespread implications of growing geopolitical tensions over scarce resources and the rapidly changing foreign policy and economic statecraft that countries are implementing in response. Importantly, Craig and Michael emphasized the centrality of China and the U.S. as the two superpowers reshaping global alliances, and how industrial capacity and material constraints underpin each move made in their pursuit for dominance. Ultimately, they emphasized the need for clarity and realignment of the goals for economic and industrial policy as we leave behind the era of growth and grapple with a simplifying world.

