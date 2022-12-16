Winter has come - and for some people it’s colder and more expensive than the recent past. For this week’s Frankly, I reconnected with Nora Bateson to discuss how she and others living in Sweden are responding to the phenomenal spike in their electricity costs, which are currently 35-40x higher than this time last year. What steps are people like Nora taking in their own homes to stay warm in -5Cº while also reducing energy use. What tools and support is the government providing its citizens, and is it enough? Is there any single event or person to blame for the drastic increase in energy costs or is the root cause broad and deep within the systems we have created? What can we learn from this dress rehearsal as we anticipate and prepare for The Great Simplification?

(NB: Next week an overview of nuclear fusion vs systems ecology)

