One of a handful of books I read in the late 1990s/early 2000s, which blasted my eyes open to the full enormity of our civilization’s plight, was Anthropologist Joseph Tainter’s The Collapse of Complex Societies. Little did I know, that reading this tome would plant the seed of my podcast moniker 20 years later!

In this classic text, Dr. Tainter unpacks four central historical themes:

—> 1. human societies are problem-solving organizations;

—> 2. sociopolitical systems require energy for their maintenance;

—> 3. increased complexity carries with it increased costs per capita;

—> 4. investment in sociopolitical complexity as a problem-solving response typically reaches a point of declining marginal returns

Today, I welcome Joe Tainter onto The Great Simplification - aptly to discuss what happens after a society runs out of enough energy surplus to maintain built complexity. A central question is: if we can see the road ahead, is it possible for us to reduce complexity gradually and intentionally?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this week’s episode with Joe Tainter.

