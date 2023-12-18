In this final Frankly of 2023, I’d like to outline some global themes worth keeping an eye on in 2024. From climate change to domestic and global politics to an unstable financial system, world events continue to converge.

How will the social fabric of our society respond as changes to our current way of life continue to grow? How do these seemingly isolated events interconnect and enhance each other? How will governments, businesses, and individuals respond to these circumstances as more people are propelled from the lives we’ve become used to and into an unfolding Great Simplification?

Much more to come in 2024 on The Great Simplification. Here's to each of you finding some peace, joy, and purpose here at the end of 2023.

In case you missed it…

Last week, Arthur Berman returned to share new data and analysis on shale oil decline rates that will affect the availability of this important commodity going forward. After ~40 years of declining oil production in the United States, the past decade of rising oil extraction has eased many worries about peak oil. But the past few years of continued growth have been obtained by using “a larger straw”, merely delaying the inevitability of the depletion of this strategic, powerful, but finite resource. Art presents recent data on well productivity in US shale plays indicating we are much closer to ‘the slurping sound’ from the straw piercing the source rock.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification