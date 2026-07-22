The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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dr michelle's avatar
dr michelle
16h

Love seeing two of my teachers in wildly different disciplines in the same podcast. Truly wide boundary 🩵🙏🩷

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Cari Taylor's avatar
Cari Taylor
3h

its all one living system

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