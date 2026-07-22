A growing chorus of psychologists, contemplatives, and systems thinkers argue that most of us, and most of our institutions, are running an outdated psychological and spiritual “operating system,” one never built for the converging ecological, economic, and cultural crises we face. Technological and policy responses absorb nearly all of our attention and resources, yet the maturity of the humans making the decisions may be the most needed and least prioritized intervention of all. Could ancient contemplative traditions, paired with modern psychology, offer a map for the kind of collective growing up this moment demands?

In this episode, I welcome Dr. John Churchill, a psychologist and former Buddhist monk, to explore a map of human development that runs from “first-person” perspective of the isolated self all the way to a felt, embodied sense of interdependence with the planet itself. Drawing on decades spent synthesizing Tibetan Buddhist contemplative science with Western developmental psychology, John walks me through why our centers of power remain frozen at the level of third-person individualism. John also explains why “love wisdom” (the integration of heart and mind) may be the missing ingredient in how we respond to our more-than-human predicament. Along the way, I press him on whether this maturation applies to individuals, cultures, or our entire species, and on how a 2,000-year detour through empire and the carbon pulse pushed these traditions to the margins. The conversation ranges from the lost sacred academies of Alexandria to a simple attention practice anyone can do, and it keeps circling back to a single throughline: that beauty, truth, and goodness are load-bearing structures for whatever comes next.

What do beauty, truth, and goodness have to do with finding alternative paths toward a more flourishing humanity? How would it feel to be truly at one with the planet, and how might it change the way we act? And what can an individual do, this month, with the time and resources they actually have, to begin living into that shift?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

Last week’s Frankly was the final part in the “How to Think About the Future” series. In it, I turned from describing possible futures to exploring how we can make decisions when certainty is impossible. I introduced a framework for planning under uncertainty by distinguishing between two common mistakes – failing to respond to real risks, and taking decisive action based on incomplete understanding. Touching on examples like soil health, social trust, and children’s developmental windows, I also advocated that the most important compass for navigating the future is learning to distinguish between what can be rebuilt and what cannot. Overall, this episode examined how thoughtful planning requires balancing action with humility, while avoiding solutions that unintentionally deepen the problems they seek to solve.

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