The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Artep's avatar
Artep
2h

You lost me early on with the sentence “humans are unique” without the qualifier “as far as we can tell”.

I am so, so tired of human exceptionalism and to find it even here, especially here, makes me truly despondent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
2h

I'm not scared of dying and I don't really care. Why fear the inevitable? Even stars die. In fact we're made from their dust⭐✨🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture