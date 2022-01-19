It’s Wednesday – which means another podcast!

This week's conversation on The Great Simplification is with risk expert Chuck Watson. We discuss topics from how nuclear war and climate interrelate to the importance of trusting and communicating with experts. In the 1970s the public was extremely aware of nuclear war and not at all about climate change. Today, nuclear war is discussed very rarely, despite the historic - and future - risks associated. (I did a short bit on this risk timestamped in the recent Earth Day talk). Especially with what is bubbling up in Ukraine/Russia etc, this topic is much more central to our lives than many of us – including me - realize.

Chuck is a systemic risk analyst on geopolitics, climate and anthropogenic risks. This is not a typical conversation in resource depletion/climate change space- I hope you enjoy it and are as concerned as I am about these risks.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/04-chuckwatson

