The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kellie Brooks's avatar
Kellie Brooks
2h

Thank you for this thoughtful contemplation. It leads me to wonder how to guide my 17 year old nephew, who is looking at colleges. His interests are international relations and environmental science. I'm concerned that the costs may not be worth it as there's so much evolving so quickly. How would you guide a young person to choose the college that's right for them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ric's avatar
Ric
4h

This is a wonderful essay approaching the economics of truth in the natural world. Good economics describes how value works in both egoic and non-egoic life. Some thoughts:

If sanity is objectively observing what is before us, then our scientific, economic, and spiritual education is driving us insane, causing us to confuse Egoic experience with objective or devotional observation.

You're suggesting people aren't rational because we are messy, emotional, deeply social, and care what other people think. Human behavior is rational when we understand 1) Most people do what ego tells them do, and 2) Feeling is an evaluative function as rational as thought. We feel and think what we do for reasons we evaluate against our perception of an unknowable truth. Not all thoughts or feelings are the same. An objective model for humanity considers how we think and feel without ego.

Saying we are "beautifully irrational" is not seeing the rationality behind non-egoic life. For example, a parent caring for a child is not "beautifully irrational," but following a logic ego doesn't understand.

We can discuss each of these economic myths from a non-egoic viewpoint, but we'll leave it here.

Humanity is like a spouse having to suffer an addict/alcoholic mate as they pull the family through hell on the way to the spouse hitting rock bottom and admitting they're powerless before their addiction and life is unmanageable.

Ego helps children grow into beautiful individuals, but adults mature by willfully setting ego aside. We are addicted to our egos and learning the value of setting it aside.

If you're interested in this type of discussion, I'm publishing three books this summer on the subject: noegoodyssey.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture