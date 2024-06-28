In this week’s Frankly, I share twenty different things to expect in the future, some which will be extremely difficult to influence but others which are in our control to change. From the forecast of an increasingly hotter planet due to the Superorganism’s insatiable appetite for fossil-carbon energy to a world of growing conflict and inequality, our tendencies are to despair and feel a loss of control.

Will moving from a world of consumption and power defined by money and social status and away from apathy and isolation be possible? What if we purposefully turn the ‘control knobs’ in our own lives to shift how we approach a post-growth future by embracing reality - instead of unrealistic tech solutions - redirecting our focus towards deeper interconnection with community and local systems? Which control knobs might we turn to fill our hearts and lives with goodness, awe and wonder?

This week, I was joined by philosopher and social scientist Jonathan Rowson to dive into the emerging ways of being that could serve us as we move toward a post-growth world, including what he has found particularly helpful in his decades of work studying the metacrisis. How does metamodernism merge the best of modernism and postmodernism to create a more comprehensive and constructive view of reality?

