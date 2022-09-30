Climate change is often described as one of the single most important and existential issues of our time - that there is no greater threat to humanity. While the effects of climate on our ecosystems and wildlife is one of my greatest concerns it does not tell the whole story.

On this weeks Frankly, I highlight (what was in my case) Seven Stages of Climate Awareness – from recognizing ‘there is an environment’ to understanding that the systems dynamics of the human economy implies a much different choreography of societal response than is currently being advertised and pursued. Global warming is becoming more obvious to more people, but the interventions look quite different at Stage 7 than Stage 4. It is unlikely we’ll find ‘solutions’ without first understanding the dynamics at its core.

For show notes and transcript visit: https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/shorts

