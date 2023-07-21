In an increasingly chaotic world, each of us have our own particular list of fears about the future -borne out by our knowledge, our work, our temperament and what we care about. I share my list in this weeks (13 min) "Frankly" video, ~ What's your list?

In case you missed it…

Last Friday, I unpacked why a reduction in the demand for gasoline will not - as commonly believed - result in a 1:1 reduction in the demand for oil. As the Electric Vehicle industry grows, at least one reason is that climate concerned citizens buy EVs because if gasoline isn’t needed, then less oil will be extracted and less CO2 will be emitted. While a significant portion of oil refining results in gasoline, we need to be aware of modern civilization's deep dependencies on the remaining products that all come from the same barrel of oil. Additionally, the products from oil need to be refined/distilled sequentially, meaning a reduction in demand for one (gasoline) won’t reduce the demand for oil itself - at least in the short/intermediate term. Only then can we understand and plan for feasible pathways to reducing oil production and consumption within the confines of a growth-dependent complex adaptive system.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

