Today, I am pleased to welcome the return of mining/geology expert Simon Michaux. Simon and I previously had a podcast ‘Minerals Blindness’ complementing the term often used on this podcast, ‘Energy Blindness’. In this conversation we discuss a preliminary framework for responses to the energy and material constraints society will face in coming decades.

Dr. Simon Michaux is an Associate Professor of Geometallurgy at the Geological Survey of Finland. He has a PhD in mining engineering. Dr. Michaux’s long-term work is on societal transformation toward a circular economy.

This discussion includes both practical thoughts for how to organize communities around resources and also a shift in mindset from short-term to long-term and from competition to cooperation. How do we simultaneously lay out all of the biophysical constraints on the table so that we can begin adapting to a changing future? And how do we get more stakeholders at the table looking 2-3 steps ahead, making preparations for responses.

