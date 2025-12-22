The Best TGS Episodes of 2025
Nate’s curated list of this year’s exceptional conversations
Greetings!
My team and I have compiled a new YouTube playlist featuring the standout episodes of The Great Simplification and the Frankly series from 2025.
As TGS gears up for the holiday break, we hope you enjoy discovering and revisiting some of the most potent themes and conversations from this past year.
We’ll be back with brand new episodes starting January 7th.
Our very best wishes for this holiday season,
Nate & the TGS Team
TGS Episodes
Frankly Episodes
Artificial Intelligence - What Is Not In Service of Life (Earth Day Talk)
Why the World Feels Like It’s Falling Apart: The Superorganism Explained in 7 Minutes
Thank you 🙏 a wonderful gift 💝
Best to you and your team who produce this work.