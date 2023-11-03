Traditionally, when we think of net and gross income, we only think of direct government taxes that subtract from what we take home. Today, I’d like to expand on our conventional definition of “taxes” to highlight nine other categories that will ‘tax’ our modern lifestyles. These other taxes - resulting from our system’s ecology - will factor into the way society can pay for the goods and services we’ve become used to. As converging global crises intensify and each add their own ‘tax’, can we learn to manage with a smaller “net “ resource balance sheet - and maintain our time, sanity, and humanity through the coming decades?

Today, I am pleased to be joined by ‘permaculture’ author and educator David Holmgren to discuss his experience within the movement and what it might look like for more systems to be designed using permaculture in the future. While often thought to be an agricultural tool, permaculture thinking is meant for designing human systems to be embedded in nature - an important principle for a future where societies will need to re-synchronize with natural flows.

