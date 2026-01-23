The Creature in the Machine
Frankly #120
In this week’s Frankly, I reflect on my experience with knee surgery and being a “creature in the machine” (the Superorganism). I touch on the often-forgotten nature of our physical existence in a world dominated by cognitive labor and abstractions, exploring the tension between gratitude for the gains of modern medicine and knowledge of the hidden energetic cost of these technologies.
Alongside these personal reflections, I unpack my thoughts on some current political events and consider timely questions of power, legitimacy, and social fragmentation in a post-peak carbon world. I add insights from the two books I’ve read during recovery, putting Tolkien’s Fellowship of the Ring in conversation with Kingsnorth’s Against the Machine in order to highlight the growing contrast of our humanity against the larger power-oriented system. Running through the episode is an invitation to remain human, embodied, and relational even while benefiting from, critiquing, and resisting the forces that seek to turn life into components.
What does it mean to remain as a biological “creature” while living inside vast, and increasingly abstract, technological and economic systems? Where does gratitude for modern capabilities come into balance with responsibility for their costs? Finally, what practices might help preserve human meaning, agency, and connection in an increasingly mechanized world?
We will always keep all of our content free for everyone — however, you can voluntarily upgrade your subscription to help ensure this possibility.
In case you missed it…
In this week’s Reality Roundtable, I was joined by geopolitical risk experts Mark Medish and Chuck Watson to discuss the increasing strain being placed on human governance as a result of escalating conflicts between nations and state leaders. Together, we delve into the intricate foundations of our modern governing structures and why it is critical that we reinforce existing international treaties and agreements in order to avoid the worst outcomes for all of humanity. Mark and Chuck also discuss the history of nuclear arms control – including the upcoming expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) – and how artificial intelligence threatens to disturb the tenuous peace built in the 20th century. Ultimately, they emphasize the need to renew public awareness and education on the importance of governance and the need for our leadership to engage in diplomatic negotiations in an increasingly complex world.
If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…
The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.
Heard you're going to be platforming Iain McGilchrist... have you really done your research on him? A close reading on The Matter With with Things? His whole left brain dominance theory is motivated by a desire to cast all political leftists as spiritually deficient, and because he links it to autism the implications are borderline eugenicist.
Here's to smooth healing, Nate. Bicycles are my joy church too! And I help organize friends' and local organizations' bike races/events.
My son is also a literal cyborg too, having been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 4, connected to an insulin pump and glucose sensor. He's 21 now. Truly a miracle.
And don't mean to be a "downer" but Iain McGilchrist has taken a dark turn, I'm afraid. Maybe, he's always harbored what he's pushing now, but crisis always reveals. And of course he's human, but it's a great disappointment.
Big supporter of your work, Nate. I know I may seem at times combative/pessimistic, but I exist on the fringe of destitution. And I'm a defender of justice, which is always under attack in our culture of power. Now more than ever. I have little wiggle room for considerations/distractions/escapes, but I also know many, many others share my reality. Soon to be even more.
Keep thinking where the rubber meets the road. I'll meet you there.