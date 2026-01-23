In this week’s Frankly, I reflect on my experience with knee surgery and being a “creature in the machine” (the Superorganism). I touch on the often-forgotten nature of our physical existence in a world dominated by cognitive labor and abstractions, exploring the tension between gratitude for the gains of modern medicine and knowledge of the hidden energetic cost of these technologies.

Alongside these personal reflections, I unpack my thoughts on some current political events and consider timely questions of power, legitimacy, and social fragmentation in a post-peak carbon world. I add insights from the two books I’ve read during recovery, putting Tolkien’s Fellowship of the Ring in conversation with Kingsnorth’s Against the Machine in order to highlight the growing contrast of our humanity against the larger power-oriented system. Running through the episode is an invitation to remain human, embodied, and relational even while benefiting from, critiquing, and resisting the forces that seek to turn life into components.

What does it mean to remain as a biological “creature” while living inside vast, and increasingly abstract, technological and economic systems? Where does gratitude for modern capabilities come into balance with responsibility for their costs? Finally, what practices might help preserve human meaning, agency, and connection in an increasingly mechanized world?

In this week’s Reality Roundtable, I was joined by geopolitical risk experts Mark Medish and Chuck Watson to discuss the increasing strain being placed on human governance as a result of escalating conflicts between nations and state leaders. Together, we delve into the intricate foundations of our modern governing structures and why it is critical that we reinforce existing international treaties and agreements in order to avoid the worst outcomes for all of humanity. Mark and Chuck also discuss the history of nuclear arms control – including the upcoming expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) – and how artificial intelligence threatens to disturb the tenuous peace built in the 20th century. Ultimately, they emphasize the need to renew public awareness and education on the importance of governance and the need for our leadership to engage in diplomatic negotiations in an increasingly complex world.

