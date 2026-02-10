The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
voidisyinyang's avatar
voidisyinyang
2h

Hi Nate: I live in an HOA just south of you - I just turned into legally being able to live here and I'd say a third of the people here have titanium body parts. hahaha. Still if you can get up the cash and gumption - try getting healings from qigong master Chunyi Lin who has a healing center in Eden Prairie MN. He can see inside your body and then tell you the energy level of each body part. He can also pick up past life karma blockages - and when he finished his two months of non-stop full lotus cave meditation at Mt. Qingcheng around 1995 - he then levitated, spiraling up nine feet, while in full lotus meditation outside the cave. What else? It feels like a laser energy but also has a magnetic and electric component. He says reality is holographic and he also heals ghosts regularly. I saw this happening during my "enlightenment experience" to finish my master's degree at U of MN-Twin Cities through a self-directed African Studies course in nonwestern philosophy. That was 25 years ago. hahahaha.

Reply
Share
Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
2h

Love the words, reflections, stories, people you share on your post, substack. You are a gift that keeps giving important perspectives.

Thank you 🙏

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture