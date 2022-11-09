This Week…

As diesel price increases hit the East Coast of the US, it is helpful to understand the broader context of what ‘diesel fuel’ is, where it comes from and why it’s important. In light of this, I welcome the return of Petroleum Geologist Arthur Berman to go in depth on the importance of diesel and the complexity of getting it from a barrel of oil. We also discuss the nuances of the global oil market as it shifts from the effects of the Russian/Ukraine war.

Arthur is a petroleum geologist with over 30 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and currently consults for several exploration/production companies and capital groups in the energy sector.

Is the USA really a net exporter of petroleum and energy independent? And would making every car and truck on the road electric powered free us from needing crude oil?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Art Berman. I did.

As the polls are rolling in after election day, here are 7 Realities - No Matter Who Wins. There is an unspoken hope that if all 3 branches of government are unified (with the right flavor!), the issues that we care about will finally be addressed. In this segment of Frankly, I reflect on the growing systemic realities that we’ll have to face in the coming decade regardless of who wins this November. These realities can only be solved/responded to with a functioning system of governance. How will we work together as a society to overcome these challenges, rather than pitting ourselves against each other and shouting blame?

