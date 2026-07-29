The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Shin_Kage's avatar
Shin_Kage
1h

Find it incredibly hypocritical and suspect that someone from the epicentre of the cause of globilization- GS being instrumental in financing the off-shoring of jobs, destruction of the environment etc- then wants to tell us it's done.. aka in real speak, longer profitable for them. Really tired of hearing from 'former' xyz people, who made extreme sums of money, now that it's not profitable, we are the ones that need to change.

There is also a fundamental misunderstanding of the link between energy and capital in this discussion. The redeployment of capital will fix it no longer works. The disconnect from energy EROI is one of the critical aspects on why it won't work.

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Svenja Nette's avatar
Svenja Nette
10h

„Holding both the beauty and the horror of this moment with eyes wide open“ YESS thanks for that one

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