The Great Simplification

Ric
Grief is definitely a skill.

When we're young, we discover we only learn by going into and managing the pain beyond our experience and knowledge where all our faculties are at their maximum, but we do so intelligently, never going 5% (subjectively) beyond our boundaries; otherwise we'll die. I call this Managing the Red Zone and discuss how it works in the Introduction to Volume 2 at https://noegoodyssey.com/stage-2-introduction/ (starting at page xi for the pdf and xxiv printed on the page.)

Children daily go beyond their knowledge and experience through 1) a spirit of play and 2) knowledge their parents love and protect them. To grieve, adults face pain beyond experience and knowledge through 1) a spirit of play and 2) conviction they'll be okay in the unknown (faith).

Facing death is the ultimate unknowable in our own bodies, yet essential for life. For humanity, facing death and grieving before death starts at the annihilation of Ego and ends with the annihilation of Self, but this is not the end of the process. All the great spiritual traditions approach the challenge differently.

dr michelle
The most important episode you’ve done so far. Thank you. 🙏🩵🌈

