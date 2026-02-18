With grocery prices skyrocketing and supply chain disruptions becoming more frequent, the average person has more and more incentive to get involved in growing their own food – but how does one even get started? For most people, the time, money, knowledge, and land remain out of reach in order to learn even the basics of agriculture. What kind of options are available for individuals who want to reclaim their food sovereignty – and subsequently become more connected with the Earth and like-minded people?

In this episode, I’m joined by biologist and farmer Jason Bradford, to discuss his ‘Farming Club,’ which offers hands-on learning for ecologically based agriculture, where members also get to take home food and build a relationship with the land. Jason explains why industrial agriculture, optimized for financial returns and machine efficiency while ignoring ecological costs, makes it almost impossible to become a successful small-scale farmer in today’s economy. The Farming Club’s model provides a way for people to maintain their jobs while building the knowledge, skills, and community connections needed for a lower-throughput future.

How could reinvigorating farming culture provide an avenue to real skills and purpose to the next generation, especially for young men? How could the farming club model be replicated across the country, sparking small rural movements everywhere? And how could thousands of ideas and initiatives like these act as safety nets for individuals and communities as we transition to a more simplified society?

In case you missed it…

Last week’s Frankly marked a new recurring segment on this platform where I pose questions about our shared future: Uncomfortable Questions in Unstable Times. In this edition, I explored what would change if societies shifted their primary goal from growth to stability. I also unpacked how a lack of purpose in modern life might shape politics, culture, and personal choices.

