On my journey the past 15 years I’ve been fortunate to meet a great many bright, interesting and wise humans, all with different angles and perspectives on where we are and where we’re heading. Despite my central focus on energy and ecology, I still know very little about very many topics central to our collective future. But the stories about our world are converging. I’m increasingly open to pausing, listening and learning from people who approach the future using different lenses, and with different skillsets.

Today’s guest is one of those people – teacher, woods guide, neuro-anthropologist, and wordsmith Jamie Wheal. Jamie is the co-founder of the Flow Genome Project and recently the author of Stealing Fire and Recapture the Rapture. Jamie and I have become friends in the past year or so – he is so articulate and descriptive that I find I can only understand about 2/3 of what he’s saying! - but we’ve had many erudite and colorful conversations about what’s coming and what sort of cultural ethos we are going to need to combat the Superorganism and its eventual splintering.

Among the topics we discuss on this episode are: ethical cult building, the importance of music as a coping mechanism, the death of conventional education models, and intergenerational consciousness. Our conversation was so wide ranging it could have gone 4 hours – so consider this a warm up for a deeper dive in the future.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/13-jamie-wheal

I hope you enjoy – and gain some insights from – my conversation w Jamie Wheal.

Share