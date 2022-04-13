There are many historical narratives of how humans arrived at this point. One that I have found robust – after 2 decades of starts and stops – is that a social species with hierarchies and coordination experienced a phase shift during the agricultural revolution and continues to maximize (digital representations of) surplus today. It’s easy to cast stones at eg capitalism as the root of our current problems, but an anthropological view shows that capitalism is a social structure in service of a broader energy hungry superorganism.

Today’s guest is the originator and synthesizer of many of these ideas – Professor Emeritus John Gowdy of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (the one school where one might get a PhD in Ecological Economics). John and I discuss human nature, microeconomics, surplus, and the behavior of crazy ants as a possible premonition of the dynamics of post growth human societies. We unpack a story of how anthropology, energy, human behavior, the environment and systems dynamics fit together.

Modern (non-indigenous) human culture functioning as a metabolic superorganism is an evolving story that I find both credible, profound and relevant. It doesn’t tell us what to do, but it does tell us what the problem is and therefore informs what paths ahead are likely dead ends. I’ve learned a great deal from John Gowdy over the years – and even on this interview – I hope you find our conversation informative.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/14-john-gowdy