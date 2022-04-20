By volume, the oceans make up more than 99% of the livable space of Earth. They cover 71% of its surface. Their average depth is over 12,000 feet and they hold 97% of the planet’s water. Yet the Earth’s seas -and the creatures that reside there - take a back seat -(both emotionally and practically) relative to land and land animals.

Today’s guest is professor of Marine Biology at the University of British Columbia Daniel Pauly. Daniel has spent his career documenting the situation of the worlds fisheries via his organization seaaroundus.org. Today we discuss when Peak Fish occurred and why, the psychological concept of shifting baselines, and his work on Gill Oxygen Limit Theory to explain why ocean fish are moving poleward.

Human history was deeply intertwined with the oceans. What will the relationship of future humans and future oceans be? I hope you enjoy this conversation with Professor Daniel Pauly.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/15-daniel-pauly

