Good morning-

Upon feedback from listeners wanting ideas/direction on ‘how can we avoid what seems like inevitable nuclear conflict’, I asked my friend Chuck Watson back on the show.

This episode is about what we can do in the near term to avoid a nuclear exchange - but getting to that point (the last 1/4 of the interview) we had to build the logic of:

What are nuclear weapons and how do they work Why do we even have nuclear weapons What are the (potential) immediate and long term damages from nuclear bombs What are current geopolitical/game theoretical mechanisms that could escalate into nuclear exchange

Then we get into personal and international/government measures that could sharply reduce the chance of escalating in this arena.

This is not my favorite topic, but I feel compelled to address it given the current world circumstances. As should be clear from our earlier conversations -and this one - Chuck Watson, has rare insights on this issue - and even rarer still is his willingness to speak publicly about them. Which is indicative of how serious he believes the risks are.

I hope you find time to listen/watch and share.

Podcast: https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/17-chuck-watson-nuclear-war

Video: