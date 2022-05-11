In the distinction between nominal reality (what we see on TV, social media and in political discussions) and biophysical reality (stocks, flows, energy, infrastructure, systems) lies math and physics. Today’s guest - Professor of Physics at UC-San Diego and long time curator of the popular science blog ‘Do the Math’ helps us navigate the (increasingly wide) chasm between economic science and physical science, as it pertains to our cultural plans.

From space lasers to newts, Tom weighs in on the disconnect between what our culture thinks is coming, to what is physically practical and achievable. I hope you enjoy - and share - this conversation with my friend Tom Murphy.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/18-tom-murphy

Share