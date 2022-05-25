The Great Simplification #20-Daniel Schmachtenberger
Bend not Break #2: Maximum Power and Hyper-Agents
This weeks conversation is the second in a series with my friend Daniel Schmachtenberger. Daniel is best known for the work his organization The Consilience Project does on social media/AI/algorithm risks to improve the ability for society to make sense of our situation and have informed societal discourse. He is also a co-founder of the concept of Game B - a cultural destination other than our current cul-de-sac.
Our plan with this episode was to outline the grand overview of the Superorganism/(Moloch, Egregore, etc) dynamic by which the economic/power structure currently moving our system exerts downward causation on the systems parts (us!), but we instead ended up having a rich preliminary discussion on maximum power, the relevance and importance of hyper agents and other important context. Which means this will now be a 4 part conversation! (Part 3 will be up Jun 15 or Jun 22)
https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/20-daniel-schmactenberger
It’s kind of an amazing time to be alive and working on steering the future away from the default. While it’s obviously a longshot, I feel buoyed by meeting and working with smart pro-social humans (like Daniel) who bring their own intellect, drive and creativity to our collective path. It will certainly take a village - more people are waking up to the stakes, and the challenges. I hope you learn from and enjoy this conversation.
