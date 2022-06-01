Joining me today is author (“ Your Money or Your Life ”), social innovator and (how I know her) Post Carbon Institute Board Member Vicki Robin .

Vicki lives on Whidbey Island, WA where she works on building community and local responses to the coming Great Simplification. We talk about the relationship of money to our lives, stoicism, hyperlocal eating, and other aspects of living in this liminal space for humanity.

I hope you enjoy the episode!

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/21-vicki-robin