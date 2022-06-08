I know a decent amount regarding the world macro systems environment. But there is a great deal that I don’t know (and also a big slug of what I don’t even know I don’t know). But 30 years on from graduating college I continue to be keen to learn - and remain very curious -about things that matter - and things that interest me.

Today’s guest Aza Raskin, speaks to both. Aza is the Co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and the new Earth Species Project. In today’s conversation he gives a (chilling at times) overview of the state of artificial intelligence and the opportunities and constraints it poses for humanity. Then, in a more inspirational vein, Aza explains his new initiative “Earth Species Project”(ESP) which will attempt to use Artificial Intelligence to act as a ‘Rosetta stone’ to translate the languages of other species - like crows, bonobos and whales.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/22-aza-raskin

Aza and I - despite wildly different backgrounds - have somehow found each other on this frenetic Earth and become friends. I talk in energy/ecology/systems language and he talks in computer/machine language and together we are learning from each other in an effort to mitigate future risks, and extend the boundary of human empathy to other species.

For those following AI and social media risks, this will be interesting update - and a hopeful opportunity w ESP. For those mostly focused on resource depletion and climate change, this additional reality we face will be a bit of a (necessary?) wake up call - as it was for me - last year when I met Aza and others working in this space. In any case, I hope listen to -and share - this conversation with Aza Raskin.

