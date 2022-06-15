Being aware of the challenges our society will face in the coming decade can be empowering - but it can also be difficult to process and taxing for our mental health. Because of this, it’s important to keep good practices to deal with emotions that arise when discussing and thinking about these topics.

Today’s guest, Tim Watkins, has been arriving at the same conclusions as I have regarding our human predicament for a long time - and writes about them on his blog theconsciousnessofsheep. But Tim is also an expert in mental health and has written books about the warning signs and best practices for keeping well. In this conversation, we discuss the issues in the economy and energy that we face in the near future. We then go into depth about the mental health crisis that has been looming for years now, and how to manage that as it (likely) accelerates in the coming decades.

https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/23-tim-watkins