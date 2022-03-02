Good morning~

In the days and weeks (months?) to come, the world’s focus will -rightfully - be on Ukraine/Russia and what that unfolding situation will mean for energy, economy, peace, and the world order going forward. During this unfolding situation, we’ll continue with interviews with luminaries and experts on relevant aspects of the overall human predicament. Today’s topic is….human population.

What better guest to offer a historical perspective on population than conservation biologist and long time professor at Stanford University, Paul Ehrlich. In his perennially colorful and energetic manner, Paul offers a retrospective view of The Population Bomb, a book he wrote over 50 years ago, its subsequent reception, and the current situation as we approach 8 billion humans on planet Earth.

I hope you enjoy -and learn from - today’s conversation with Paul Ehrlich.

Was the Population Bomb Defused?