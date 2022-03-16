Good morning~

Today’s conversation is with Nora Bateson, who -at the International Bateson Institute in Sweden - works on trans-contextual research on living systems. Nora is an award winning filmmaker, writer and educator whose work asks the question: “How we can improve our perception of the complexity we live within, so we may improve our interaction with the world?”

We discuss the importance of complexity, and systems - and how fusing physical science with human reaction/understanding can lead to emergence, and hopefully culture change.

Nora Bateson - The Great Simplification

(Like many other podcasts in the queue, this conversation was recorded before Russia invaded Ukraine, so certain parts of our conversation can now be seen in a new light (and this may now often be the case with a 6-8 week podcast lag to real events)

I hope you enjoy this conversation with my friend Nora Bateson.

