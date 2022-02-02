The Great Simplification: Episode #6 - Herman Daly
Toward an Ecological Economy
In 2002 I read a book by ecological economist Herman Daly called ‘Valuing the Earth’. Six months later I shut down my fund and gave my clients their money back, and embarked on a 6 month hiking trip to British Columbia with a golden retriever and backpack full of books on ecology, natural resources and systems. Twenty years later -and still naïve, but less so - I had the privilege of interviewing Professor Daly about his career, his philosophy and his contribution to the thinking of a ‘reality informed economics’.
Here is this week's podcast on The Great Simplification: A Conversation with Herman Daly
excellent back and forth discussion on biophysical economics and (to me) the utter hopelessness of altering the trajectory to collapse. Conclusion: Nate's insistence of getting a toolbox of strategies to work on the rebuilding after the collapse is essential.