In 2002 I read a book by ecological economist Herman Daly called ‘Valuing the Earth’. Six months later I shut down my fund and gave my clients their money back, and embarked on a 6 month hiking trip to British Columbia with a golden retriever and backpack full of books on ecology, natural resources and systems. Twenty years later -and still naïve, but less so - I had the privilege of interviewing Professor Daly about his career, his philosophy and his contribution to the thinking of a ‘reality informed economics’.

Here is this week’s podcast on The Great Simplification: A Conversation with Herman Daly: https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/epi.../06-herman-daly

There is also a youtube channel for - in this case - audio of our conversation:

