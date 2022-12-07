Each of us have different beliefs about the future. It is my belief that in order to process - and respond to - the full extent of the predicament we face, we need to engage in a sort of ‘metacognition’ - or thinking about how we think. To that extent, this week, author and social entrepreneur Tomas Björkman joins me to discuss his recent projects promoting inner development based on his books ‘The Nordic Secret’ and ‘The World We Create’. Tomas also unpacks the philosophical framework of ‘metamodernism’ and ultimately why having more mindful, engaged, global citizens is so critical to our coming challenges.

After many years in business as an investor and investment banker, Tomas Björkman is now a social entrepreneur and the founder of Ekskäret Foundation in Stockholm. He is also the co-founder of the research institute Perspectiva in London, the Co-creation Loft, the media platform Emerge in Berlin, and the 29k.com personal development platform and the Inner Development Goals (IDGs) framework. He is a member of the Club of Rome and a fellow of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Science. He is the author of three books: The Market Myth (2016) , The Nordic Secret (together with Lene Rachel Andersen, 2017) and The World We Create (2019). He divides his time between London, Stockholm and Berlin.

A cultural shift is necessary if we are to reduce consumption of natural resources and make meaningful lifestyle changes. How can we as individuals contribute to a more positive transition by becoming more thoughtful and resilient? How can we tolerate and integrate the perspectives of others who might disagree with us?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Tomas Björkman.

Listen to this week's episode

In Case You Missed It…

Last week’s Frankly was a short reflection about ‘Islands’ - physical and otherwise. Prompted by this podcast’s disproportionate viewership from New Zealand and Australia, I wondered how islands will come into play during The Great Simplification and if those living within islands are already thinking about this today.

