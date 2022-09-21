Source: Silent Spring Institute: PFAS Exchange

Today, I welcome Professor Martin Scheringer, a long time expert in the field of chemical pollution and human toxicity. Martin and I discuss the most recent paper on the ‘forever chemicals’ PFAS, their ubiquity in waterways all over the globe, and other critical health effects.

Martin Scheringer is a professor of environmental chemistry at Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic, and works in the research program on Environmental Chemistry and Modeling at RECETOX. He holds a diploma in chemistry from the Johannes-Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany, and a doctoral degree and a habilitation from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zürich, Switzerland.

More broadly we discuss the risks and scenarios of plastic pollution to planetary futures - and what we might do about it. We are now swimming in a - mostly invisible - sea of plastic pollution - bringing potential long term costs to many aspects of our well-being. Is it possible to live in a (mostly) plastic free world? What are the alternatives?

Last Saturday, I posted Frankly #8 on the potential 6th pool of carbon - trees. In light of the energy shortages happening across Europe, many countries have been turning to trees (a theme that may become all to common soon enough). What implications does this have for climate, biodiversity, and our futures as civilizations?

