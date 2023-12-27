Last week, I released a Frankly outlining systemic themes for 2024. In this year-end special episode, I reflect back on 2023 with a series of clips which together highlight the increasingly challenging world of which we are a part. From global heating and financial turmoil to rising geopolitical tensions and disruptive technological breakthroughs, I’ve been fortunate on the Great Simplification to host a wide range of critical conversations with scientists, leaders, activists, thinkers, and doers, to dig deep into the science and insights into the increasingly chaotic world around us.

Though each podcast and guest is unique, viewing these clips together reveals why we must take a systems view in our response to the human predicament. As 2023 draws to a close, I wanted to share the most impactful podcast moments for me and my worldview this past year.

The guests on The Great Simplification in 2023 left me more informed and dedicated, as I hope they did for you as well. Enjoy this year-end podcast clip compilation, as we continue in 2024 to expand our understanding of and conversations about the world… as we learn about and respond to The Great Simplification.

Thank you to all those who have been listening since the beginning of this podcast, and thanks to those who started listening in 2023 (which is a lot of you!) - there is much more to come in 2024. I wish you all peace and purpose into the New Year.

In case you missed it…

Today, I’m joined by environmental activist and author Bill McKibben for a reflection on the last few decades of climate education and movements – and the possibilities and challenges that we’ll face ahead. Among a system that is dependent on growth and embedded in a biosphere full of limits (which we continue to surpass), working towards shifting our societies to be ecologically balanced is potentially the most important mission to which an individual can contribute. Yet this is much easier said than done and climate change is one symptom of a larger problem.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification