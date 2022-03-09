Greetings friends

Given events in Ukraine and world energy/commodity markets I decided to release the 2nd video in the series ‘The Human Superorganism’ before Video 3 (The Human Being) and Video 4 (The Great Simplification) are finished. The interconnections between energy, materials, money, technology, growth and the environment are about to become much more front and center in our lives. We are quite proud of this video – but it does end on a bit of a cliffs edge – so please tune back in in a few weeks for the final videos, and context for what this means for our lives, our cultural transition and what you can do at various scales.

These videos pack A LOT of ideas into a short amount of time (this one 8.5 minutes). It is my hope that – in addition to informing podcast listeners about The Great Simplification, these might be watched and used as discussion pieces in e.g. college classrooms or local community meetings.

I hope you enjoy “The Human Superorganism”. Please share and/or subscribe.

Nate

The Human Superorganism